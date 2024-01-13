Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo Sells 3,333 Shares

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $63,860.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,001.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agnes Catherine Ngo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, December 12th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $62,927.04.

On Monday, November 13th, Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $55,094.49.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $516.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.20. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $207,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CPF

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.