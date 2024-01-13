Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 74,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 744.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 500,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 441,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

