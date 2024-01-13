CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,101,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 109,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 303,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. 4,461,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,860. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

