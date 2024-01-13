CFO4Life Group LLC Buys 784 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.33.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Get Our Latest Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.