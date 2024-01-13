CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,641,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,544. The stock has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

