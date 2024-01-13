CFO4Life Group LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. 1,584,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,462. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

