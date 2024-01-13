CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

BCSF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 204,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,240. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

