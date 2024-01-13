CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 2,857,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.