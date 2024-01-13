CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFLT shares. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 611,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,797. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $713.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.70.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 175.72%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

