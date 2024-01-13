CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 1,538 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 50.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 219,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73,270 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 6,656,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 320,915 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 51.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.01. 9,260,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,247,037. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

