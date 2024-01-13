CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 736 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.70 on Friday, reaching $1,107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,021.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $919.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $559.11 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

