CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $222.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

