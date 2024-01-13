CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 5,624 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,465. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

