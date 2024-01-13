CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 71 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $10.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,960. The company has a 50-day moving average of $449.53 and a 200-day moving average of $444.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

