ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 4.1%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 23,145,498 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 15,578,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.54.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $24,709,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.