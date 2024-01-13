Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is Meritage Portfolio Management’s 5th Largest Position

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

