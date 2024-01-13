China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Price Down 12.9%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 6,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 856% from the average daily volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

China National Building Material Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

About China National Building Material

(Get Free Report)

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.