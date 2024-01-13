China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Up 2.6%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 1,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

