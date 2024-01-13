Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 1,071 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.93. 1,973,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

About TE Connectivity



TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

