Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 25,442 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $220,158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $65.59. 1,126,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.