Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $320.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

