Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.