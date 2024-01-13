Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $164.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,924. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

