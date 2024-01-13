Choate Investment Advisors Buys 1,775 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 339.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average is $434.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.67.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

