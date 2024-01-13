Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.99 on Friday, reaching $799.60. 880,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,258. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $754.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.52. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

