Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 193,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Nucor by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 151,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 774,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,353. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.87.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.