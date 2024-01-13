Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,900,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $96,477,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,507,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Hologic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.75. 1,701,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

