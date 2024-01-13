Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.79. 4,501,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,775. The company has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $75.67 and a fifty-two week high of $130.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

