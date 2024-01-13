Choate Investment Advisors Invests $1.19 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.2 %

Fortive stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 871,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.08. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.