Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $759.67. 497,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $729.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $453.65 and a 52-week high of $801.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.