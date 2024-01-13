Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.92. 583,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,343. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.83 and a 12-month high of $149.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.