Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 57,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,785,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.