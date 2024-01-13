Choate Investment Advisors Sells 609 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,013,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,124. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

