Choate Investment Advisors Sells 983 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

