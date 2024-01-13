Choate Investment Advisors Takes $856,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,137 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,831. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $245.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

