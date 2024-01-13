Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $227.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

