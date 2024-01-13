CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,486 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $28,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded up $2.72 on Friday, hitting $729.18. 832,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,547. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $681.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.55. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.37 and a 52-week high of $734.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

