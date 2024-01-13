CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 75,002 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,002 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,479. The firm has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.09. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

