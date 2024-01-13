CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,073 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $32,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.24. 3,195,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,225. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.70. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.54 and a 12-month high of $330.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total value of $5,810,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $118,482,205 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.