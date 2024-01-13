CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 8,477 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $37,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.98. 1,560,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

