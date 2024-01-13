CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $16.16 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 110.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $420,453.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,703.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,355,967 shares of company stock valued at $186,341,686. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.14. 2,481,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,570. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $97.42 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

