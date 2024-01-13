CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.69. 2,018,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,787. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

