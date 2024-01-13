CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $86.33. 5,277,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

