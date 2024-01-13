CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 3,208 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $95.03. 2,958,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,036. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

