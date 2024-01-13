CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 40,271 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Prologis by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Prologis by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. 2,380,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $119.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 107.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

