CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,345 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.91. 1,603,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,232. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

