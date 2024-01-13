CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 542 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $505,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $377.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,591. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

