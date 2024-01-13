CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 95 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.19. The company had a trading volume of 434,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $531.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

