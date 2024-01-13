Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.34. 18,785,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,493,832. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

