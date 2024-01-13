Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 37,907,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,984,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

